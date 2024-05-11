Hoodlums steal car with 3-year-old boy inside in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, have stolen a Toyota Camry car, belonging to one Taiwo Fayobi, with his three-year-old son inside, in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Fayobi was attempting to open the gate of his house, when the hoodlums entered his vehicle and drove away with the three-year-old son.

The development threw Fayobi into confusion and raised the alarm over the incident.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint so the suspects would be tracked down and arrested.

Confirming the development in a post on X on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omotola Odutola, identified the number plate of the stolen car as PKA 446 GV.

The post read, “Stolen Car / Child. On May 11, 2024. One Taiwo Fayobi, a resident in Ikenne, Ogun State, reported he alighted from his Toyota Camry PKA 446 GV to open his gate.

“Two hoodlums zoomed off with his car, with his three-year-old son inside. Influencers please share to save the boy.”