Herdsmen attack 5 Benue Assembly members

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, Thursday night narrowly escaped death after they came under attacked by suspected armed herdsmen at Tyo-Mu community in Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

It was gathered that the lawmakers reportedly ran into the armed herders who were at the time attacking the community, while on their way from Katsina-Ala LGA for a public hearing on a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Benue State Civil Protection Guards.

According to a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by the Chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Information and Orientation, Elias Audu the convoy of the lawmakers which ran into the armed men at about 10pm was shot at severally by the marauders who laid siege on Tyo-Mu and Mbakera communities for several hours.

He condemned the attack and described it as unwarranted and appealed to security agencies to arrest the invaders and bring them to Justice.

Part of the statement read: “Members of 10th Benue State House of Assembly were returning from Katsina-Ala after a Public Hearing on a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Benue State Civil Protection Guards and for the purposes connected therewith, when suspected herders numbering more than 40 on motorcycles ambushed them at Tyo-Mu and shot severally at the vehicles conveying them.

“Those attacked includes the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, the Chief Whip Ipusu Bemdoo, Samuel Jiji of Logo State Constituency, Simon Gabo of Mata State Constituency and Cephas Dyaku of Konshisha.

“Also recall that residents of Tyo-mu community and Mbakera had also been invaded by these suspected herders for several days unchallenged.

“The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh is worried that the mode of operation of the attackers showed that the attack was carefully planned by the herders who are enemies of the State.

“The Speaker is also worried that the attack on members on a day of public hearing on a security bill is more worrisome saying it might not be a coincidence.

“He stated that the House would remain committed and resolute in carrying out her legislative assignment in the interest of the State. The House also call on security agents to immediately arrest the terrorist and bring them to Justice.”

Effort to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.