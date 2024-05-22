Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda said the problems currently facing Nigerians were created by President Bola Tinubu.

Yuguda stated this at the first edition of the Asiwaju Scorecard Series organised by the All Progressives Congress Professionals Forum in Abuja.

He said the problems Tinubu met on ground would have created a worse situation if not well handled by Tinubu.

The former governor noted that despite the removal of the fuel subsidy, Tinubu’s administration is bearing the brunt of its decision.

Yuguda said, “The President did not create any of the problems people are talking about whether in the economy or in the other sectors.

“In fact, what he met on ground would have created a worse situation if not properly handled but he is championing reforms that are required to pave the way for a better society.

“We all recall how on assuming office, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy but again for the avoidance of doubt, he did not remove subsidy on PMS.

“It was not in the later part of the 2023 budget but surprisingly the Tinubu administration has had to bear the brunt of subsidy removal.”