Gunmen invade Niger community again; kill security agents, others; scores abducted

By Wole Mosadomi

Gunmen have reportedly invaded Kuchi in Munyan local government area of Niger state during which they were suspected to have killed four members of the Military Joint Force and three other villagers.

The three villagers were said to have been gunned down while trying to escape into the bush.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the gunmen numbering up to about 300 rode on motorcycles with each carrying two or three of their colleagues, all fully armed.

They allegedly had a smooth and an unhindered operation on Friday during downpour on the fateful day around 7pm with help coming from nowhere to rescue the villagers while the attack lasted for about three hours

Abdulsalami makes case for zoning of political offices Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami

Abubakar (rtd), has advocated for official adoption of zoning of political offices across the country for political balancing and for peace to reign in the country. He noted that where zoning had been formally adopted in some parts of the country, peace and stability had been brought into the system and urged such states to sustain it and for others to follow suit.

Abdulsalami specifically mentioned Niger State which adopted the system since the return of democracy in 1999, saying it has brought peace and political stability into the state.

The former Head of State spoke when members of Niger State House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, visited him.