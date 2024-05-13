Gov Adeleke dedicates chieftaincy title to late brother, others

Gov Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Monday bagged the Asiwaju of Edeland chieftaincy title, dedicating it to his late brother, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, among others.

The governor, receiving the title in Oshogbo, said it was also dedicated to his late parents; his brother, Dr Adedeji Adeleke; and his sister, Chief Dupe Adeleke-Sanni.

He said that his late brother, Isiaka, was the former holder of the title, and the conferment on him was a further call to service.

Adeleke said that the traditional ruler of his hometown, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, the Timi Ede, conferred the title on him in recognition of his family’s contribution to the development of the town.

“I vow to be a frontliner (Asiwaju) of development and growth for Edeland and Osun state as a whole.

“I will carry the light of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across our dear state,” he said.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the acting Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum; and former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, among others, also witnessed the conferment.

Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the governors, congratulated Adeleke on the conferment of the title.

He commended him on infrastructure development in the state.

“I thank God for my brother, Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

“When he came in as the governor of Osun State, he challenged me that he would compete with me in infrastructure development, as I was doing in Oyo State.

“When I came today, I could see work ongoing in the state.

“I am the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and I am speaking on their behalf to congratulate you,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers at the event include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Makama Oyelude. (NAN)