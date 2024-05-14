Ghana president confers citizenship on Stevie Wonder

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana has granted Ghanaian citizenship to music maestro, Stevie Wonder, at a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Akufo-Addo disclosed this on his official X account on Tuesday.

His post read, “In conferring Ghanaian citizenship upon Stevie Wonder, we not only extend our warmest embrace to a beloved son of Africa, but also reaffirm our belief in the enduring spirit of Pan-Africanism and the global African family, and the boundless potential of our continent and all its descendants.”

Also, a statement on the president’s website read, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has conferred Ghanaian citizenship upon the legendary musician, humanitarian, and global icon, Stevland Hardaway Morris, popularly known as Stevie Wonder.

“This conferment, according to President Akufo-Addo, not only recognises his immense talent and achievements but also acknowledges his deep connection to the African continent and his tireless efforts to promote unity, solidarity, and cultural exchanges among all peoples of African descent.”

In his remarks, Ghana’s Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, praised President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo for leading the Year of Return initiative. This initiative has resulted in the registration of 252 individuals from African-American and Caribbean Diasporan Communities as Ghanaian citizens.

Stevie Wonder, the recipient of 25 Grammy Awards with 74 nominations, expressed profound gratitude, joy, and honor for the recognition bestowed upon him.

According to him, he has been drawn to Ghana’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality, and he expressed his thrill at now being able to call himself a Ghanaian citizen.