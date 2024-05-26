Former EFCC chairman Ibrahim Lamorde dies in Egypt

EFCC-boss-Ibrahim-Lamorde

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigerian anti-corruption community was thrown into mourning yesterday with the news of the passing of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde. He was 61 years old.

According to reports, Lamorde died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had gone for medical treatment. His death was confirmed by close associates, although the exact cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

Lamorde, a seasoned police officer, was born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa State. He joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986 and rose through the ranks, serving in various capacities before his appointment as EFCC Chairman in 2011.

During his tenure as EFCC Chairman, Lamorde was known for his uncompromising stance against corruption, and his leadership of the agency led to the prosecution of several high-profile cases. He was also instrumental in the recovery of billions of naira in looted funds.

Lamorde’s tenure was marked by several notable achievements, including the conviction of former Governor James Ibori and the recovery of $1 billion from the Abacha loot. He also oversaw the investigation and prosecution of several other corruption cases, including the Halliburton scandal and the fuel subsidy scam.

After leaving the EFCC in 2015, Lamorde continued to serve in the police force, eventually retiring as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in 2021.

Tributes have been pouring in from various quarters, with many praising Lamorde’s dedication to the fight against corruption and his contributions to the development of the country.

His death has been described as a great loss to the anti-corruption community and the nation at large.

Details later…