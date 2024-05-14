Firm moves to introduce green municipal project

By Ezra Ukanwa

CLBGLOBAL Realty Limited, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in real estate development, proudly unveils its latest project: Green Municipal.

Situated in the heart of Abuja, Green Municipal epitomizes the future of sustainable urban living, setting new benchmarks for environmentally conscious communities.

In a statement signed by the Lead Executive of the firm, Caleb Shittu, he said that “Green Municipal offers a fusion of modernity and sustainability, boasting an impressive array of amenities tailored to elevate residents’ lifestyles. With a focus on fostering green environments and promoting sustainable practices, this development promises an unparalleled living experience”.

“Embracing sustainability at Green Municipal, sustainability is not just a concept; it’s a way of life. Our commitment to environmental stewardship is evident in every aspect of the project, from the meticulously designed green spaces to the incorporation of energy-efficient technologies.

“Residents of Green Municipal will revel in an array of exceptional amenities meticulously crafted to elevate their living experience.

“These include thoughtfully planned road networks ensuring easy accessibility, uninterrupted 24-hour power supply for utmost convenience, comprehensive security measures offering peace of mind, a centralized water system guaranteeing a reliable water supply, state-of-the-art smart home features facilitating modern living, a lush green environment fostering well-being and tranquility, and dedicated recreational areas perfect for leisure and social activities.

“Flexible payment options, to make homeownership more accessible, CLBGLOBAL Realty Limited offers flexible payment plans tailored to suit individual needs. With various payment options available, owning a home at Green Municipal has never been easier.

“Trusted realty with a proven track record. CLBGLOBAL Realty Limited is not just a real estate developer; it’s a trusted partner committed to delivering excellence. With successful projects in Lagos and Ilorin, we have established ourselves as leaders in the industry. Our unwavering commitment to proper documentation and transparency ensures peace of mind for our esteemed clients.”