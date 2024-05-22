FG to review basic education curriculum

The Federal Government says it has initiated a comprehensive review of the basic education curriculum, to ensure it aligns with the evolving needs of the country and global standards.

The Minister State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu announced this during the opening of a five-day workshop on the review of syllabus of technical examination in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the strategic move was aimed at enhancing the quality of education, fostering critical thinking, and equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in a dynamic world.

The minister emphasised the importance of a robust educational foundation, while highlighting that the current curriculum required updates to meet contemporary educational demands and aspirations of the nation.

“The world is changing rapidly and our education system must keep pace with the changes.

“We need a curriculum that not only imparts knowledge but also develops the critical thinking and problem-solving skills of our young learners.

“This review will involve key stakeholders, including educators, parents, and industry experts, to ensure a holistic approach to curriculum development,” he said.

Sununu said that the review process would encompass various aspects of the curriculum, including content, teaching methodologies and assessment strategies.

He said it would also integrate modern technology and innovative practices, to create an engaging and effective learning environment for students.

The minister urged stakeholders to actively participate in the review process, noting that public consultations and forums would be organised to gather input and recommendations from diverse groups.

He said this would ensure that the revised curriculum reflects the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian society.

“The Federal Government remains committed to improving the quality of education at all levels, and believes that this curriculum review is a critical step towards achieving that goal.

‘By equipping students with relevant skills and knowledge, the government aims to build a brighter future for the next generation and contribute to the nation’s overall development,” he said.

Sununu highlighted the necessity of data-driven approaches to tackle challenges such as tracking school enrollment and teachers allocation.

He reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s and the Ministry’s commitment to prioritising education as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s development agenda.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their dedication and called for continued collaboration.

Also speaking, Prof. Ifeoma Abanehe, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Business for Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), announced the commencement of a comprehensive review of technical college syllabus.

She said the initiative undertaken by various stakeholders, aimed to modernise the curriculum to meet the current demands of society and enhance technological development in the country.

According to her, the revamping process which will begin immediately will include updating the National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate.

She underscored the significance of adapting to contemporary requirements, assuring that the changes would take effect immediately, with plans for implementation and distribution immediately after the five-day review period.