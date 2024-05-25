Elizade varsity Graduate’s Film wins as Multichoice Talent Factory Movie at AMVCA

By Benjamin Njoku

A graduate of Elizade University, one of the leading elite private universities in Nigeria, Deborah Ahmed has had her film, “Her Dark Past” emerge as the best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie at the just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Situated in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Elizade University, prides itself as a citadel of learning that seeks to be globally competitive, producing entrepreneurial, innovative and ethical graduates.

The University says it is driven by a strategic developmental agenda which is embedded in the Vision of the Founder, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, which include engagement of high quality faculty members to complement goal driven students, leveraging on the infrastructural endowment of the University for excellence.

Deborah is a 2020 Performing Arts graduate of the university and her “Her Dark Past” had in March aired on Multichoice Talent Factory, one of West Africa’s school for talented and passionate filmmakers.

“Her Dark Past” depicts the life of an uber-successful social media influencer and life coach, which started to crumble when the child she left for dead resurfaces years later, giving way to a complex spiral of drama that imperils her seemingly perfect life, and unearths the trauma she fights daily to bury.

Directed by Deborah Ahmed herself and Samuel O Ogundeyi, and produced by Elvis Damptey and Adeniran Wuraola, the film stars Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Daniel Etim Effiong, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko among others.

Elizade University has produced notable personalities in various spheres of the human society.

Driven by innovativeness and creativity, it says it is zealously pursuing academic delivery and research aiming to attain world-class status and primal position in Nigeria through the deployment of modern technological tools in teaching, research administration and entrepreneurial empowerment through robust skill acquisition programmes.