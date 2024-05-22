Edo North PDP leaders pledge support for Ighodalo/Ogie ticket

Edo North PDP Leaders in a group photograph at the Owan West party secretariat after the inauguration of campaign committees in the six local government areas of the district

Edo North Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has promised to collectively work for the victory of Asue Ighodalo/Osarodion Ogie joint ticket in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the forum, Mr Mike Oghiadomhe made the promise at Sabogida Ora, headquarters of Owan West Local Government Area while addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration of campaign committees in the seven local government areas of Edo North Senatorial District.

Oghiadomhe noted that Edo North leaders were the first to lend their support for the zoning of the PDP governorship ticket to Edo Central.

He stated that the need for rotation of power among the various regions in the state became imperative to create an atmosphere of unity and peace among the people of the state.

According to him: “We don’t want what is happening in Benue to happen in Edo State. We have many of them living in Edo State.

“Their home state is no longer conducive for them to stay. We don’t need such an atmosphere of insecurity in Edo state. We are one and everything should be done to unite the people”.

While congratulating members of the campaign committees for being found worthy to make the list, he charged them to hit the ground running.

He condemned in very strong terms, the anti-party activities of some persons/groups who sabotaged the electoral fortunes of PDP in previous elections, asserting that the party was now more united and stronger than before.

The deputy governor of the state, Chief Marvellous Ombayo alongside other Edo North PDP chieftains which include among others Senator Victor Oyofo, Senator Yisa Braimoh, and Senator Francis Alimikhena addressed members of the party at the various venues of the inauguration exercise with a call on them

to work together for the victory of PDP in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

They explained that their aim of working for the victory of PDP in the election was to prevent retrogression in the state.

While denouncing legacy group, the leaders were of the opinion that the differences among party leaders should not be allowed to degenerate to the extent of working against the party.

They further advised members of the party to unite for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie in their own interest and for the good of Edo State, urging them not to listen to members whose actions were at variance with the position of the party as such members were out to pursue their selfish ambitions.

The inauguration attracted Edo North bigwigs of the party including Honourable Johnson Abolagba, Honourable Pascal Ogbome, Honourable Jimoh Ijegbai, serving council chairmen, amongst other notable personalities.