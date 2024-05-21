Edo Language Day officials visit UN, Metropolitan Museum

Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Amadi

Ahead of the 2024 Edo Language Day Worldwide, the Global Coordinator, Nekpen Obasogie, has mobilized some of the committee members to the United Nations in New York on April 29, 2024 for a briefing session.

The main purpose of the visit was to explore the United Nations in the area of culture and indigenous languages preservation, said Nekpen Obasogie. The briefing session was attended by three members of Edo Language Day Worldwide – Lady Aghabiomon Ogbeiwi, Dr. Harris Enabulele and Nekpen Obasogie.

As an author and custodian of Benin history and culture in Diaspora, Nekpen Obasogie also visited the Metropolitan Museum in New York, United States, with her committee members. She expressed pleasant ecstasy, reunification, and historical connection with the artefacts of Benin bronzes at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan, New York.

Lady Obasogie said: “We had goosebumps standing beside those artworks in the museum. It was like viewing the pictures of one’s ancestors. The ancestral connection was deeply felt. We saw the popular Idia mask, a plaque of Benin warriors, a bronze leopard and others. It was an intriguing moment for us at the museum. We look forward to the return of those artworks to the Oba’s palace in Benin, the original location from where they were looted by British troops in 1897.”

Nekpen Obasogie encouraged all Edo State indigenes, both at home and in the diaspora, to be keen on the preservation of the Edo Indigenous language and cultural heritage. This year’s Edo Language Day Worldwide has been scheduled for August 10 and 13, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, Auchi, Okpella, Ososo, Ekpoma and Benin City, Edo State, and is meant to raise public consciousness of Edo language, arts and culture.