Edo Guber Election: Group roots for Imasuangbon, Akpata ticket

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Labour Party Forum for Justice, Equity and Fairness has asked the leadership of the Party to give the Edo state Gubernatorial ticket to Barr. Ken Imasuangbon and let Olumide Akpata run as his Deputy.

The group in a statement issued by Dr. Ben Osage , said in furtherance to the news with the caption, Edo 2024: Labour moves to reconcile Akpata, Imasuangbon,” the Labour Party Stakeholders under the aegis of the Labour Party Forum For Justice, Equity and Fairness hereby elect to put the records straight.”

“It is certain that the Labour Party and the teaming Obidients across Edo State know that the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship Election is ours to win. It is without an ounce of equivocation clear that our dear Party the Labour Party believes in equity, justice and fairness. And it is important to put before the world the position of the Labour Party Stakeholders on the event superintended by select members of the Party on the 23rd of February, 2024 that was called the Edo State Labour Party Governorship Primaries.”

“Whilst commending the Political Commissions of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC for efforts targeted at reconciling all interests, and reorganizing and reshaping the Labour Party for effective participation in the democratic space, we must hasten to state that no reconciliation will be sustainable and far-reaching if the pillars on which the Party sustains is ignored or breached. Can there be genuine reconciliation where justice, equity and fairness is thrown overboard?”

The group alleged that what could have threatened the success of the Labour Party in the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Election was allowing a candidate from Edo South to emerge as the Labour Party candidate whereas the incumbent Governor of Edo State ,Godwin Obaseki is from Edo South.

“Also curious is the fact that in 24 years of the present democracy Edo South when Obaseki’s tenure expires in a few months would have been in power for 16 years, and Edo North for 8 years, it is therefore only just, fair and equitable to have someone from Edo Central as the Governorship Candidate of our dear Party.”

“The Two major Political Parties that we often vilify chose equity, justice and fairness over political correctness by ceding power to Edo Central knowing that inclusiveness ditto power rotation, power sharing and consensus building is necessary for development and progress. The PDP elected a Candidate from Edo Central because equity, justice and fairness must count.”

“For the APC, the very

popular Pastor Ize-Iyamu withdrew from the race so that someone from Edo Central could be the APC candidate, and when Comrade Oshiomole and his team thought otherwise by choosing a Candidate from Edo South, it took the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who upon his return from a foreign trip instructed a rerun because of the call for justice, equity and fairness noting that Edo Central as it were must be given a chance to produce the next Governor of the State. Indeed both the PDP and the APC have candidates from Edo Central, why should our dear Labour Party that prides in justice, equity and fairness be different?”

“Conversely the only window open to our dear Party the Labour Party so we do not lose out completely and not have a valid Governorship Candidate in Edo State is the providential action ditto the case in Court instituted by Barr. Ken Imasuangbon… Indeed had Barrister Ken Imasuangbon not gone to Court the fate of the Labour Party in the Edo Governorship Election would have been sealed..”

“As concerned Stakeholders of the Party we plead with organized Labour and the Obidients to prevail on Barrister Olumide Akpata to stepdown/resign and run as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of our dear Party, with Barrister Ken Imasuangbon as the Governorship Candidate, this is the way to prevent our dear Labour Party from losing out completely..Anything other than this clear pathway to victory will amount to the Labour Party surreptitiously working for the PDP or the APC because without a valid ticket our struggle will be for nothing.”

“We are committed to seeing that everything humanly and legitimately possible is done to ensure that the Labour Party wins Edo State come September 21, 2024, and the very bright path to tread is to support a Ken Imasuangbon/Olumide Akpata Ticket. We pray this happens.” The statement added.