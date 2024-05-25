Dethroned Emir Bayero returns to Kano

Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, has arrived in the ancient city.

Bayero was dethroned as Emir on Thursday after the state house repealed a 2019 emirate law that was used to oust Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in 2020.

Sanusi was reinstated as Emir on Friday by Abba Yusuf, Kano governor, at a colourful ceremony in the government house.

Bayero has been in Ogun state since the intrigues that ousted him assumed a frenetic pace this week.

The aircraft which conveyed the deposed Emir touched down at the Aminu Kano International Airport at around 4:30 am.

Bayero was immediately surrounded by his supporters who chanted a verse from Surah Al-Fatihah in the Holy Quran.

“You (alone) we worship, and you (alone) we ask for help (for each and everything),” they chorused.

Bayero’s cavalcade was soon speeding through the lit roads of the city purportedly for the palace.