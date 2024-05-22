DESOPADEC has lived up to its expectations – IYC

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has commended the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC under the leadership of Chief Festus Ochonogor for living up to the mandate establishing the commission and sticking to the road map of progress presented in January.

Spokesman of Dr Theophilus Alaye led leadership of IYC, Comrade Bedford Berefa who gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen said the Chief Ochonogor led leadership of DESOPADEC has shown purposeful leadership and integrity to bear and has transformed the Commission to a resulted oriented entity.

While appreciating the enormous project completions and initiations of meaningful projects across the oil producing areas in Delta state, Berefa implored the leadership of the commission to remain steadfast and resolute to implement its mandate to the latter and provide succour and inclusions in terms of participations in the developmental focus of the commission.

He said: “As a council, we want to join well-meaning Deltans to felicitate with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori led peaceful and productive state government, the IYC is soliciting concerted attention to be given to the commission so as to fulfil thier mandate as specified by the commission. As a council, we are committed to the progress of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region at large.

“We also commend the Chief Ochonogor led DESOPADEC for restoring the people’s confidence in the commission by providing astute leadership and ensuring that the commission lives up it’s expectations.”