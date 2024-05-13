Delta govt commences demolition of illegal structures 

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

THE Delta State State Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands, Monday, commenced demolition of illegal structures built on lands belonging to Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba.

The demolition of the properties was sequel to the expiration of notice issued to the illegal property owners to vacate the land.

The The task force led by its Chairman, Chief Frank Omare, demolished properties built around Musa Camp area.

Speaking with during the demolition exercise, Chief Omare said they were mandated by the State Government to recover all government lands illegally occupied by individuals or corporate bodies across the state.

He said: “Clearly where we are now is the university land and it is meant for the Faculty of Agriculture of the Dennis Osadebay University, more than 1000 persons have encroached the land and built illegal structures amidst all manner of illegal approvals.

“We gave them notice to vacate the land since five months ago. We were patient enough to go round informing them so that tomorrow they will not say they were not given enough notice.

“So whatever you are seeing here is a determination of government of Delta State to bring about rule of law and to respect the laws of the land because we cannot allow land grabbers to begin to sell all kind of lands.

“This is just a starting point because ‘the falling away of the yellow leaves is a warning to the green ones’. At Federal College of Education Technical Asaba, those who have built there illegally, we are coming for them.

“At opposite Ughelli Township Stadium we are also coming for them, Warri, Sapele, Agbor and Patani are also involved so if you know you have built on government land please begin to pack out.”