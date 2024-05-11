Davido on the move, after ‘Timeless’

By Benjamin Njoku

Pop star Davido is set to reach new heights after the buzz he has generated with his fourth studio album, Timeless.’

The singer took to his Instagram page to announce that the ‘Timeless’ era has come to an end, while opening another chapter of his career.

Davido made this revelation days back, while sharing the video of ‘Kante’ featuring Fave, which was one of the standout tracks from the Grammy-nominated album.

He appreciated his family and fans for their unwavering support, noting that their support has been the backbone of the era.

The singer said he’s looking forward to a new era of new music and new milestones.

“Dropping the ‘Kante’ video today, and I’m flooded with emotions. This isn’t just a release, it marks the end of our ‘Timeless’ era. From every ticket sold to every city we visited, your love and energy turned every moment into history. We’ve faced everything from sold-out shows and sleepless nights to the highest of highs and lowest of lows and through it all, God kept us standing! To my fans and family – Thank you is not enough. Your support has been the backbone of this era. As we close this chapter, know that you fueled our journey,” Davido wrote on IG.