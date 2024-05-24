Home » News » Dandolor felicitates with Itsagewde at 50
News

May 25, 2024

Dandolor felicitates with Itsagewde at 50

Itsagewde

The Chief Executive Officer of Dan Dolor Limited and his wife chief and Mrs.  Dafe Dan Dolor have felicitated with Mr. Odiodio Itsagewde on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the duo, they described Itsagewde as a thoroughbred professional.

“Odiodio You’re proof that 50 is fierce and fabulous.

 “We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless and protect him as he moves higher in his career “.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.