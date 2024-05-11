Cybersecurity levy: Labour slams opposition lawmakers’ silence

President of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Festus Osifo speaking on Channels Television.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has criticized opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly for what it perceives as their silence on the controversial cybersecurity levy.

Recall that the CBN, in a circular issued on May 6, ordered banks operating in the country to start charging a cybersecurity levy on transactions within two weeks from the date of the circular.

The apex bank referenced an earlier circular and letter to all banks dated June 25, 2018 (Ref: BPS/DIR/GEN/CIR/05/008) and October 5, 2018 (Ref: BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/11/023), respectively, on compliance with the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and the recent call by the National Security Adviser office for the full enforcement of Nigeria’s amended cybercrime law.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, TUC President, Festus Usifo, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of making life difficult for Nigerians, adding that the opposition lawmakers are nowhere to be found.

He said, “Where are the opposition parties in the National Assembly? Where are the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP members?

“Even if the ruling party today wants to suffocate Nigerians and the opposition, you hear nothing from them. It is really that bad. This kind of attitude where we don’t see bills like this in the newspapers that there is going to be public hearings, and we don’t hear any advertisements on major television channels that there is going to be a public hearing. What are they doing with the budget of the National Assembly?”

He also accused the lawmakers of shutting out the union with the passage of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act 2024.

“We in the labour were bamboozled by this because we were never invited. We have liaison officers in the National Assembly that do report some of these things to us. However, they only report what they know or what they’ve heard of. We want to remind the National Assembly that they’re the people’s house, and it’s their function to protect individuals.”