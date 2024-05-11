Customs intercepts N8.7m PMS

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command said it’s operatives have routed a smuggling ring that specializes in the stealing of fuel oil through the nation’s territorial waters into neighbouring countries.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller PK Bamisaiye who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing at the Command’s head office at lbafon-Apapa Lagos said his operatives trailed and intercepted a boat laden with a total of One Hundred and Seventy Seven (177) Sacks and 61x 25 litres kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Isalu Creek Badagry Waterway, en-route Benin Republic.

He said, “In fulfillment of its anti-smuggling functions which is one of the core mandate of Nigeria Customs Service as enshrined in the NCS Act 2023, the Western Marine Command of the Service in a major onslaught against the reign of smuggling on our Western Waterways and Creeks has made a seizure of One Hundred and Seventy Seven (177) Sacks and Sixty One (61) Kegs of 25 Litres containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Isalu Creek Badagry Waterway en-route Benin Republic.

“This seizure is most economically significant to the Command at this period of scarcity of Petroleum Products especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in our cities, and shows the anticipatory posture in our response to economic saboteurs.”

Giving further details of the operation, the customs marine chief said:

“At about 2330hrs on Wednesday 8th May 2024, while on joint patrol by Teams in the Command credible intelligence was received of the movement of Two (2) Boats laden with what was suspected to be petroleum products concealed in Sacks. Upon receipt of the information the Team moved into Isalu Creeks Badagry Waterway.

“On sighting the approach of our Officers the smugglers took to their heels through the shore of the Creek, the loaded Boats were then towed to our Station at Badagry where preliminary examination was conducted and transferred to Western Marine Command Headquarters Ibafon Apapa, Lagos.

“Careful examination at the Command Headquarters revealed that the arrest was found to contain One Hundred and Seventy Seven (177) Sacks and Sixty One (61) Kegs of 25 Litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) containing Twelve Thousand Five Hundred (12,500) Liters with a total Duty Paid Value standing at Eight Million Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N8,750,000) only.”

He said under his administration, the territorial waterways under it’s jurisdiction will be rid of every form of smuggling and economic sabotage and warned all involved to turn a new leaf or face maximum offensive.

“The action of the smugglers is a contravention of Section 245 & 254 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 which the service through Western Marine Command is responsible for enforcing.

“The Command under the leadership of Compt. PK Bamisaiye is poised more than ever to rid our Waterways of all acts of smuggling and economy sabotage for the benefit of the growth of economy of Nigeria.”