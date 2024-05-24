Court stops reinstatement of Sanusi as Kano Emir

A Federal High Court in Kano has granted an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in an application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

Court papers regarding the case have since gone viral.

Recall on Thursday the Kano State House of Assembly dissolved all the four newly created emirate councils in the state.

The dissolution of the affected Emirates was a sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reappointed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Umar Ganduje.

The governor also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

