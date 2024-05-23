Commission, devt partner launch Disability Act in Nigerian languages

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH commitment to ensure holistic sensitization support, and sense of belonging of Nigerian despite their physical challenges, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPD, and the Leprosy Mission of Nigeria, LMN, have launched the Disability in Nigerian languages including it Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo languages.

The Executive Secretary, NCPWD, James Lalu while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch noted that the audio version of the disability act in the three major Nigerian languages will enable relevant stakeholders within the community level to go through it within their

own cultural background to understand the relevant provision of that act and how they

can be able to realize their own rights as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lalu explained that the audio version will also help understand and contextualize the disability act to disability community appropriately adding that it will also enable necessary

awareness, especially to the disability community, were the primary beneficiaries of the

law

“As a deaf person myself, I am a prominent beneficiary of sign language and therefore

provision of this version into sign language is one of the very important areas to enable

us to bring the content of this provision of this law to the deaf community. Not every

deaf you see can be able to write. There are a lot who only understand sign language as

our primary language and that is where it ends.

“So producing this into sign language is very, very important for the deaf community.

Proud today that I will see my own law into my primary language when I get back home

to play it on the television. I will see a sign for me to be able to understand the relevant

provisions of the law.”

Meanwhile, Lalu identified lack of awareness of the disability community to understand their own rights as contained in the law and what are the necessary processes to be undertaken to demand for these rights adding that the commission will not rest on its oars to ensure that the rights of the disability persons are not infringed upon.

“We have been receiving these complaints today with the proper enforcement of the law

commencing January this year. The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities is

starting to make sure that all rights of persons with disabilities, privileges against the

rights of persons with disabilities are properly accountable for.

“In this case here, we have received a lot of cases here and empowered under Section 34, Subsection O, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities has been conducting a lot of investigation into discrimination against the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“And following this, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities will continue to

invite whoever, whoever is passing today in Nigeria who breach on the rights of persons

with disabilities will be invited for investigative hearing. The National Commission for

Persons with Disabilities is best served with the power to investigate, prosecute, and

sanction where appropriate.” He added.

The National Director, the Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Sunday Udo, stated that the audio version is a monumental step towards inclusivity and equal rights in Nigeria.

Udo represented by the Head of Programs and Operations for the Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Ogwu-Sunday, stated that the audio version is a testament to their commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their abilities, has access to justice, equality and dignity adding that they recognize that the journey to this moment has been paved with the hard work and dedication of many individuals.

“The Nigerian Simplified Disability Law is not just a legal document. It is a promise. A

promise to our brothers and sisters with disabilities that their rights will be protected and

that their voices will be heard.

“It is a promise that the barriers to accessibility, education, employment and public

services will be dismantled. By translating this law into our local languages, we are

making it accessible to all Nigerians. The inclusivity ensures that everyone, regardless of

their literacy level or language spoken, can understand their rights and the protection afforded to them.”

Udo assured that the law translated into the various local languages, will resonate with

communities across Nigeria, ensuring that the message of inclusivity and equality

reaches every individual.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability matters, Mohammed Isa on his part stated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to the course and believes that nobody should

be left behind in the scheme of things, regardless of their abilities which

further demonstrates the passion, education, and commitment of his administration to

supporting every initiative and intervention that promotes inclusion and participation of

persons with disabilities and special needs in all spheres of life.

Isa represented by the Director of Media and Communications Office, Lanre Oloyede stated that the simplified version of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018 is a crucial step in enhancing awareness and understanding of the landmark legislation within our rural communities adding that the initiative addresses

these challenges head-on by making the act available in major Nigerian languages and accessible formats thereby bringing the law closer to the people it is designed to protect.

“Knowledge is empowerment, and by translating and simplifying the disability act, we are

breaking down barriers and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their language or

sensory limitation, can understand and assess their rights. Our rural communities, often

the bedrock of our cultural, heritage, and social fabric, sometimes face challenges in

assessing information due to linguistic and educational barriers.”