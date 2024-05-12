Catholic Church cautions against over-reliance on artificial intelligence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Catholic Church in Nigeria has urged caution against the increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that it could lead to a loss of human touch and empathy.

This warning was sounded on Sunday, as the Church rounded up the World Communications Week in Abuja.

In his homily at St. John Catholic Church, Mararaba, Bishop Ajang emphasized the importance of integrating human emotions, desires, and dreams with technology.

He warned that AI must not replace human beings, but rather complement their abilities.

According to Bishop David Ajang, Bishop of the Lafia Diocese, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world of information and communication, affecting everyone, not just professionals. We must acknowledge the excitement and confusion that comes with rapid innovation and take necessary precaution.

“The Church recognizes the power of media as gifts that can foster human progress and development, but also warns of their potential risks if not approached with discernment and responsibility.

“Starting with the heart, Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of the human heart, symbolizing freedom, decision-making, integrity, and unity. We must engage our emotions, desires, and dreams, and encounter God in the inward place of our heart.

“As Artificial Intelligence advances, we must not lose sight of our humanity. Rather, we must engage AI with openness and sensitivity, starting from our humanity, and strive to become a new kind of human being with deeper spirituality, freedom, and maturity.”

Similarly, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, the Archbishop of Abuja, also emphasized the importance of responsible use of AI.

Addressing a separate event at St. Joseph’s Pastoral Area, Daki Biyu, he stated: “We cannot run the risk of becoming rich in technology but poor in humanity. Our actions, guided by modern technology, should begin from the human heart.

“Communication is about building relationships, fostering understanding, and sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. In a world filled with noise and distractions, it is essential for us to reflect on how we communicate with one another and with God.”

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, explained that the Church’s emphasis on responsible use of AI and media literacy is a crucial step in promoting a more inclusive and compassionate world.

“Let us continue to honor this tradition by embracing media literacy not just for a week, but as an integral part of our lives. We must support our local media outlets in their efforts to spread the Good News and promote human values,” he urged.