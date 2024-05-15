CAF appoints Chadian official as referee for Nigeria, South Africa World Cup qualifying battle

Chadian official, Alhadi Allaou Mahamat will be in the centre when the Super Eagles host South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo next month.

Mahamat, 38, became an international referee 12 years ago and has officiated in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions. He was also a referee at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

Mahamat will work with Sudanese official Mohammed Ibrahim Abdallah (assistant referee 1), Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro from Sao Tome & Principe (assistant referee 2) and compatriot Pousri Armi Alfred (fourth official) at the encounter that will commence at 8pm Nigeria time on Friday, 7th June.

Ahmed Sayed Abou Elela from Egypt will serve as the referee assessor while Ghanaian Munkaila Nassam Adam will be the commissioner for the Day 3 clash.

CAF has also appointed Ethiopian official Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, 43, as the referee for the Day 4 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan. That match will kick off at 4pm CIV time (5pm Nigeria) on Monday, 10th June.

An icon of refereeing on the African continent, Bamlak Weyesa will work with compatriots Temesgin Samuel Atango (assistant referee 1), Tigle Gizaw Belachew (assistant referee 2) and Tewodros Mitiku (fourth official). Djamel Haimoudi from Algeria will be the referee assessor while David Yameogo from Burkina Faso will serve as the commissioner, and Ivorian Claude Elloh will work as security officer.