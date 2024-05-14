Breaking: Tinubu officially suspends 0.5% cybersecurity levy

President Bola Tinubu has officially suspended the controversial 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic banking transactions.
Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said President Tinubu ordered the suspension following deliberations by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Idris disclosed this at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday after the FEC meeting.
Details later…
