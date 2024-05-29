Home » Sports » Breaking: Bayern appoint Vincent Kompany as new manager
Breaking: Bayern appoint Vincent Kompany as new manager

Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The former Manchester City defender succeeds Thomas Tuchel at the Bundesliga side.

Vincent Kompany joins Bayern Munich after a stint with Burnley, during which he led the team to win the Championship in the 2022-23 season.

Despite the success, Burnley was relegated from the Premier League this season, finishing in 19th place. The move comes after both clubs agreed on a compensation fee for Kompany’s departure.

“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football,” said the former Manchester City defender.

