Again, Labour rejects N54,000 as new minimum wage

Organised Labour has on Tuesday rejected the N54,000 proposed by the Federal government as new minimum wage.

FG had in a meeting with Labour proposed N54,000 as against its earlier N48,000 offer. One of the leaders of the Organised Labour who attended the meeting revealed this to Vanguard in a telephone conversation.

Recall that Organised Labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, walked out on the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage following the proposed N48,000 as minimum wage by the Federal Government.

Last week Organised Labour told FG to perish any thought of offering N100,000 as the new minimum wage.

It also asked the government to be serious with negotiations on the issue of workers’ wages, insisting that it used the lowest minimum in arriving at N615,000 as the new minimum wage.