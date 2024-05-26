Ayo Adebanjo is alive – Aide

By Dapo Akinrefon

Contrary to a media report that leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is dead, a Personal Assistant to Adebanjo has dismissed the report, saying the Yoruba leader is still alive.

A media outlet had reported that “Chief Ayo Adabanjo goes home at 90. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

But when Vanguard called the Afenifere leader to speak with him, his PA, known as Emmanuel, dismissed the report saying it is not true.

He said: “The news is a lie. Baba (Adebanjo) is alive.”

When asked to speak with Adebanjo, the aide said: “He is still sleeping but I’ll call you when he wakes up.”