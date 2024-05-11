AMVCA 2024: See most contested categories

AMVCA

By Precious Chukwudi

Every year, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ignite fervent anticipation and palpable excitement. The 10th edition opened with a glamorous cultural night in Lagos yesterday.

The 10th AMVCA will witness winners emerging from 25 categories, comprising 16 non-voting and nine audience voting categories, along with recipients of two recognition awards: the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. Among its array of prestigious categories, here are five that consistently ignite spirited debates and fierce competition.

Best Actor in a Leading Role: With so many talented actors across Africa, this category always sees intense competition as nominees showcase their exceptional performances. The nominees are:

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun, The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Similar to the Best Actor category, this one draws attention for its fierce competition among leading actresses delivering captivating performances. The nominees for this role are:

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Movie: This category is highly contested as it recognizes outstanding productions that resonate with audiences and critics alike, making it a tough one to predict. The nominated movies are:



Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Mami Wata

Best Director: Recognizing the vision and skill of directors in bringing stories to life, this category often sees heated debates as each nominee’s creative prowess is evaluated. The nominees are:



Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Digital Content: With the rise of digital platforms and online content creators, this category has become increasingly competitive, showcasing the diverse and innovative content emerging from the digital space. The nominees are:

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

These AMVCA categories typically generate the most buzz and excitement among viewers and industry professionals alike, as the nominees represent the pinnacle of talent and creativity in African entertainment.