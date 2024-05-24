Allocation to six FCT Councils decrease by 47 percent in April to N3.72bn

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has disbursed the sum of N3,724,055,993.78 billion to the six area councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for the month of April, 2024.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State in he FCT, Mr Austin Elemue disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the amount represents a decrease of approximately 47 percent when compared to N6,316,621,045.37 billion shared in the month of March, 2024.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who presided over the 189th Joint Account Allocation Committee JAAC, called on area council authorities to make maximum use of the allocation.

According to the statement, a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that the sum of N1,236,631,948.72billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,487,424,045.06billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,724,055,993.78billion.

“Similarly, distributions to the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N373,957,193.97million, while Gwagwalada got N175,262,354.14million and Kuje received N205,097,403.10million.

“Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N169,159,150.38million, Abaji got N131,714,881.61million while Kwali received N181,440,965,.10million, bringing the total sum to N1,236,631,948.72billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“On the other hand, distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N2,115,855,089.92billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, One percent Training Fund gulped N37,240,559.94million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,487,424,045.06billion.

“Those present at the 189th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting include the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy to FCT Minister of State, Dr. Abdullahi Isa Kauramata, Mandate Secretary Area Council Services Secretariat, Hon. Bitrus Garki, Permanent Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Dr. Olusa Olusegun, Ag. Director of Funds, Mr. Muhammed Aris, Commissioner FCT Revenue Mobilization Fiscal Allocation Commission, Hon. Ismail Agaka and the representative of the Accountant General’s Office, Mr. Ma’mud Nasir.

“Others include the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Maikalagun, Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Hon. John Gabaya and representatives of the chairmen of Gwagwalada, Abaji and Kwali Area Council among others”, the statement added.