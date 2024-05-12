Air Peace flies Prince Harry, Meghan to Lagos as Duke of Sussex hails Nigeria’s  rich culture

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, on Sunday, had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, on board its Embraer 195-E2 aircraft that flew from Abuja to Lagos.

Upon landing at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, they were welcomed by a delegation comprising military personnel, Air Peace Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema; and top government officials.

They were received to an energetic cultural display, courtesy of a local dance ensemble that enhanced their reception at around 09:00 hrs.

Recall that the Duke and Duchess arrived Nigeria on Friday, May 10, launching a three-day private visit to the West African country.

According to defence spokesman Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the couple, visiting West Africa for the first time at the invitation of the Nigerian military, arrived in the capital city of Abuja early in the morning.

In Abuja, Prince Harry and Meghan promoted the Invictus Games, an initiative he founded to support the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans, including Nigerian soldiers engaged in a 14-year conflict against Islamic extremists.

While expressing their enthusiasm for their visit, Harry and Meghan said they could not wait to experience Nigeria’s culture.

Harry said: “We are delighted to explore the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.”

Meghan, on her part, added: “It is a privilege to engage with the vibrant Nigerian community.”