Adeleke commissions N1.2bn digital equipment for state media outfits

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday commissioned six digital transmitters and studio equipment for the State-owned media outfits, OSBC, worth N1.2bn.

The new equipment were installed at the three FM radio stations located in Osogbo, Iwo and Ile-Ife in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning at Ile-Awiye, Oke-Baale in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke said his actions was deliberate towards reinvigorating the radio stations which has been reduced to the status of community radio.

His words, “When I took over the reigns of government, we met Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, OSBC, in a very deplorable condition. The equipments of both the radio and television stations were obsolete while the morale of the staff was at the lowest ebb.

“My administration decided to fix the three radio stations of OSBC at the same time for geo-political balancing.

“OSBC 104.5 FM, Osogbo, 89.5 FM, Orisun, Ile-Ife, and 96.3 FM, Reality Radio-Vision, Iwo are all provided with two transmitters and two digital studios each, making six digital studios and six transmitters in total.

“In addition, my government has provided generating plants, inverters, and UPS for the smooth operations of the stations”.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, OSBC board, Engr. Mayowa Oloso described the investment by the governor into the conglomerate as a call to service, assuring him of the commitment of the management and staff to reclaim its glorious position in the industry.

Also, the Director General, OSBC, Jolaade Igbabaroola, while commending the governor of the trust in the OSBC’s family, pledged the management unfettered commitment to the development of the state through an efficient journalism guided by ethics.