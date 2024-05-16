Adefisoye: The Invaluable link between youths and The elderly

By Idowu Bankole

Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, popularly known as Small Alhaji is a household within and outside of Ondo State. The name needs no introduction and it is a name that readily resonates amongst the youths and the elderly in the Sunshine State.

Small Alhaji served as the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army in the 9th Federal House of Representatives. He distinguished himself in this position by ensuring marked improvement in the welfare of all personnel of the Nigerian Army. He also blazed the trail of oversight functions by going the extra mile to boost the morale of soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army in theatre commands. This, in turn, led to better delivery by soldiers and officers in the wars against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

It is on record that Small Alhaji recorded unprecedented achievements when he served as a member representing the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State from 2019 to 2023. He undeniably offered good, quality and accountable representation to his constituents. Unarguably, Small Alhaji did so well in office that he had outperformed all his predecessors put together, in less than two years of assuming office as the representative of Idanre and Ifedore in the 9th National Assembly.

Adefisoye is sufficiently educated and manifestly armed with administrative and legislative experiences to competently deputize His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (second class upper division) from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti. He has also attended several courses, trainings and seminars on leadership, administration and good governance within and outside of Nigeria.

Small Alhaji as a man of the people, demonstrated his unyielding love for the people of Ondo State by establishing one of the biggest hospitality businesses, City Center in the Oba-Ile area of Akure North Local Government Area. This business establishment has thus far provided more than 100 direct and 300 indirect employment for Ondo State youths.

Tajudeen Adefisoye is an experienced politician and he has been in partisan politicking for more than 15 years. He contested for a seat in Ondo State House of Assembly in 2009, although the party leaders prevailed upon him to step down; and he has never looked back since then. He has over the years garnered the requisite political experiences that have now put him in good stead as the running mate of the APC governorship candidate.

The youthful Adefisoye is an outstanding grassroots mobilizer, and he equally enjoys unmatched connections with youths across Ondo State. He stands out as a rallying point and a main bridge between the youths and the elderly in the Sunshine State.

The Idanre-born Adefisoye enjoys soaring popularity across Ondo State, and this fact has made him the beloved of the youth as well as the elderly. He is also well known for his trademark ‘omoluabi ethos’ and this fact has further endeared him to the leaders of the APC and other elderly politicians.

As a party man, Small Alhaji is well-reputed for his unflinching loyalty, commitment and support for issues that concern his political party as well as members of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He is also a committed subscriber to the supremacy of his party, APC. Ha has always supported the positions of the APC at the state and federal levels.

Small Alhaji is a known and unrepentant lover and supporter of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He is one of the leading politicians in Ondo State who keyed into the gubernatorial project of Aiyedatiwa, even at the early stage. He stayed true to the project and also galvanized other party members to deliver an overwhelming victory for Governor Aiyedatiwa in Idanre, during the APC governorship primaries in April.

Adefisoye has over the years deployed his Small Alhaji Youth Development and Empowerment Foundation (SAYDEF) to train, empower and by extension impact the lives of a good number of youths in Ondo State. Hundreds of youths in the Sunshine State had been trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT), aquaculture and tailoring through the SAYDEF foundation of Tajudeen Adefisoye. He has also committed funds to the training of Idanre youths on security awareness and procurement of security gadgets.

Tajudeen Adefisoye, as a practising Muslim is in good stead to bring religious balancing to the gubernatorial ticket of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is a devout Christian. The multiple award-winning politician is married with children and he is indeed in a good position to make Ondo State youths adopt the gubernatorial ticket of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as their project; if one of them is on the ticket.