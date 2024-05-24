AAAN President lauds Sanwo-Olu’s education policy, launches tech hub for youths training

By Tunde Oso

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas, Mr. Steve Babaeko has described the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu as a visionary leader, whose educational policy in the state resonates with current global trends.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday during the inauguration of X3M Tech, an initiative designed to equip the next generation of Nigerians with cutting-edge technological skills, Babaeko, who’s also the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria, AAAN, said his agency was encouraged to focus the 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility initiative on tech because the governor and by extension, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila provided the needed structure to ride on.

The X3M Tech, an initiative for empowering young minds with the essential tools and knowledge required to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape was established at the Muritala Ajadi Animashaun Community Senior Grammar School in Surulere, Lagos.

The project, according to Babaeko was established in furtherance of his firm’s corporate social responsibility and in commitment to the corporate philanthropic gesture it has maintained over the course of 12 years.

According to creative agency, not less than 60 students of the school would be beneficiaries of the scheme. To this end, the company has announced that the 10 best-performing students in this year’s X3M Tech training programme will be rewarded with state-of-the-art laptops equipped with software and programs designed to facilitate their continued learning and skill development.

Addressing students, teachers and other stakeholders, Babaeko spoke on the significance of the initiative, describing it as a milestone in the company’s commitment and dedication to empowering the youth of Lagos State. “This project holds a special place in our hearts, as it continues our long-standing tradition of educational interventions, which we have proudly undertaken in partnership with the Lagos State Government for over 12 years,” he remarked.

Underscoring the overarching objective of the X3M Tech program, Babaeko stated, “Our goal is to equip the next generation with vital technological skills that will enable them to thrive in our rapidly evolving digital world. We firmly believe that by investing in the education and technological empowerment of our youth, we are not only shaping the future of our community but also contributing to the broader progress of our nation,” he said.

Expressing his profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government, Babaeko who is also the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria, AAAN, extended his appreciation to Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary education policies that have paved the way for initiatives like X3M Tech. “Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to creating a future-forward educational landscape in Lagos is truly commendable,” he affirmed.

He also acknowledged the instrumental role played by the Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, in the construction of the facility where the launch took place. “Honourable Gbajabiamila’s dedication to improving educational infrastructure is a testament to his unwavering support for our youth,” he stated.

Emphasizing the core values that underpin X3M Ideas, He added, “At X3M Ideas, we have always believed in the transformative power of education. With X3M Tech, we aim to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the digital age. This initiative is not merely about learning technology; it’s about fostering innovation, creativity, and critical thinking—skills that are essential for the leaders of tomorrow.”

To ensure the successful implementation of the programme, X3M Ideas entered a strategic partnership with Instincthub, a premier platform for learning and skill development. Addressing the gathering, Noah Olatoye, the Team Lead for Instincthub, shed light on the collaborative efforts between the two organizations. “With this partnership, our aim is to ensure an effective transfer of skills. We understand that the students are eager to learn, and we possess the technical expertise to facilitate this knowledge transfer.”

Olatoye elaborated on the comprehensive approach adopted by the programme: “We are committed to imparting our skills in a manner that is not overly complex for the students while seamlessly integrating with their existing curriculum. The goal is to ensure that their academic performance remains uncompromised, even as they acquire new technological proficiency.”