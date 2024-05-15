A’ Ibom communities seek gov Eno’s intervention over planned lands acquisition

Gov Umo Eno

Demand cancellation of planned acquisition

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom communities comprising of Ikot Okubo Ibesikpo, Nung Ukana Ikot Obio Akpan, and Nung Ukana Ikot Efre and their adjoining villages in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area have sought for governor Umo Eno’s intervention over government’s planned forced acquisition of their lands.

The communities said as peace-loving people they had registered their misgivings about the planned lands acquisition during a meeting with Commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong (Retd) in April, 2024, following publication in the state government-owned Newspaper in March same year.

These were contained in separate letters signed by the family heads, and community stakeholders of the affected communities and addressed to the state governor.

The two but letters which were made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo the state capital were titled: “Forced acquisition of land in Ikot Okubo and six other adjoining villages” and “Forced acquisition of land in Nung Ukana Ikot Obio Akpan, Nung Ukana Ikot Efre and five other adjoining villages”

The community leaders who noted that they were never informed, or consulted about the planned acquisition, appealed to the governor to investigate those attempting to use his name to seize and handover property in their villages to private interests.

The letters reads in part, “Your Excellency is please requested to note as follows: “Our request stems from the fact that the process of the acquisition is opaque, wrapped in secrecy and very suspicious.

“While the publication by the government indicated that the lands so acquired would be used for a residential estate, Hon Ubong Attah, member representing Ibesikpo Asutan in AKHA (State House of Assembly) and our clan head, Etebom Nsidibe Etuk, have insisted that a private university will be built on the land.

“We welcome all developmental efforts by the government, but we have deep reservations about this planned acquisition. While we fully back efforts by the government to develop our communities, but such initiatives need to be open, accountable, and secure our support.

“As peace loving people, we registered our misgivings about the planned acquisition during our meeting with the Commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong on April, meeting with the Commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong on April, 12, 2024;

“We know that Your Excellency cannot acquire our lands and hand them over to private entities thereby throwing our people, whose major occupation is farming and animal husbandry, into the ever-widening poverty trap.

“Given that Agriculture is a critical component of the ARISE Agenda , converting our farmland to a residential estate with the current food crisis will be unsettling because many estates previously acquired have not been fully developed”

The communities cited examples of such acquired and undeveloped estates to include Idu Housing Estate, Dakkada Housing Estate, Shelter Afrique, Anua Ifa Housing Estate Ikot Ambon-Ikot Oduot -Eberetu Estate and Owot Uta-Ikot Ambon-Nnung Ette Estate among others.

They noted that majority of those abandoned estates were already in Ibesikpo LGA adding, “Given the concerns raised above, we respectfully request that Your Excellency cancel the

planned acquisition of our farmlands and investigate those who are attempting to use your name to seize and handover property in our villages to private interests.

“Instead of using our lands for a private university or other private interest, we request that you use agreed portions to site projects or establish integrated farms that would not only cultivate food to address the country’s lingering food crisis, but also provide jobs for our people in accordance with your ARISE Agenda.

“To demonstrate our unity of purpose, and due to the curious secrecy surrounding this acquisition process we the undersigned family heads and community stakeholders do not accept, and will not support the present move to acquire our only farmland, please.

“We however congratulate your Excellency on your sterling performance since taking office and pledge to continue to support your policies and programmes as they unfold in the best interest of Akwa Ibom State “

The stakeholders in their letters copied the Attorney General Akwa Ibom State, the State Surveyor General, Commissoner for Lands and Town Planning; the Paramount Ruler, Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A , Clan Head of Ibesikpo, Hon. Ubong Attah, member Representing Ibesikpo Asutan state constituency, among few others.