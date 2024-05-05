5 thoughtful ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a significant occasion for celebrating motherhood. It is a day to respect our mothers’ contributions, recognise their sacrifices, and appreciate their efforts to shape a better society.

As a result, here are five thoughtful ways we think you could celebrate your mother on this special occasion:

1.Spend time with her

Spending time with your mother might foster an emotional attachment, potentially extending her life.A study conducted in 2012 revealed that loneliness can reduce an elderly person’s quality of life. This encompasses despair, mental illness, and other health issues that can lead to death. However, having a day off with your mother is an excellent approach to not only strengthen your friendship but also improve her general health.

2.Take her out

What outdoor activity does your mother enjoy? Make a list of her favorite leisure activities and schedule trips to them. If she enjoys movies, take her to the cinema. If she like nature, take her to a nature park. Also, if she is concerned about the motherless babies, suggest scheduling a visit to the orphanage. Memorable settings like this trigger emotions and can help her reconnect with the activities she enjoys.

3. Surprise her with a beautiful gift

Gifts represent affection, love, and thoughtfulness. Giving your mother a gift on Mother’s Day demonstrates your appreciation for all the sacrifices she has made for you. No gift is too modest or too large, as long as it offers your mother joy and happiness.

4. Plan a surprise party

Consider planning a surprise party for your mother with the help of your siblings. Make her feel on top of the world by organizing a memorable party to honor her significance while she is still living. You might heighten the anticipation by inviting her siblings and longtime friends to the celebration. Furthermore, during the party, you can request that the DJ play her favorite song. An old woman never forgets the best dance she knows. Her dance steps may serve as a reminder of how well you’ve done in making your mother happy.

5. Offering a helping hand

Mothers accomplish a lot on a daily basis and are loaded with a dozen of obligations. What better way to surprise your mother than to take up all of her tasks for the day or if you can for the week? You can also enlist the help of your siblings to ensure that the housework is completed so that she can rest and focus on how she wants to spend her time. She will appreciate this much-needed rest or “me time”.

Vanguard News