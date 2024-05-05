5 things to expect as AMVCA 2024 holds today

AMVCA

By Efosa Taiwo

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 is back, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and triumph as Nollywood’s finest take center stage.

This year’s ceremony holds particular significance, marking a decade of honoring and showcasing the crème de la crème of talent not only from Nigeria but across the African continent.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 11th in Lagos, here’s what to anticipate:



Return of IK Osakioduwa as host

Veteran presenter IK Osakioduwa is set to grace the stage as host for the remarkable 10th time, adding his trademark charm and wit to the milestone 10th edition of the AMVCA.



Celebrations

Festivities kicked off on Friday night with the ‘Cultural Day,’ which featured musical performances and special cultural presentations.

Stunning Red Carpet Looks

A hallmark of the AMVCAs is the jaw-dropping fashion on the red carpet. Expect nothing less this year, as entertainment luminaries flaunt show-stopping ensembles, ensuring all eyes are on them. Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, and Adams Ibrahim, aka VJ Adams are lined up as hosts for the red carpet show.

25 winners

Winners will emerge from 25 categories comprising 16 non-voting, nine audience voting categories, and recipients of two recognition awards.

After-Party

No elite event is complete without its signature after-party, and the AMVCA is no exception. Following the main ceremony, celebrities are expected to flock to the after-party to continue the festivities well into the night. Expect a dazzling display of outfit changes that will leave viewers and fans alike in awe of the latest fashion trends. From elegant gowns to stylish ensembles, the after-party serves as a runway of its own, showcasing the diverse and exquisite tastes of Nollywood’s brightest stars.

With these elements in play, the AMVCA 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity, marking another milestone in the annals of Nollywood history.

