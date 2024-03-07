Bandits kidnap over 200 students, teachers in Kaduna community

File image of bandits

…We are in disarray, every household affected – Says local

…Fear grips neighbouring villages as mass exodus imminent

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Bandits who attacked the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday morning, have kidnapped over 200 students including some teachers at the LEA Primary School Kuriga, while they were concluding the morning assembly.

According to a local who craved anonymity, ” the incident happened in the morning at about 8. 30 am when the students were about to conclude the morning assembly. The bandits came from different parts of the village and encircled the school premises.”

” The bandits kidnapped over 200 students, both primary pupils and secondary school students who were moved from a location outside the community to the primary school due to the fear of bandits attack.”

“They also went away with a teacher, Isa They shot one student, Rabilu who was rushed to the Birnin Gwari hospital. He survived. “

Also Read:

Students Loan: FG explains delay in take-off, sets March takeoff day

“They gathered all the children and forced them to move towards the North Eastern part of the community, on foot.”

” The entire community is a deep confusion.Every household was affected. Besides, we are all related .We are also afraid of renewed attacks because the bandits might be hiding somewhere to wait for security operatives who may come on rescue mission .”

“Kuriga is in a serious confusion. The situation is very unpleasant.The Vigilante here are not well equipped. The security operatives are stationed at Udawa which is far. We also have network problem,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, an official of the state government confirmed the incident to journalists and assured that a statement would soon be issued.

The police were yet to issue a statement, either.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani twitted on his social media account that “It’s tragic to hear that 232 students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village,Chikun Lg in Kaduna State.Its the same village where a school principal,Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago.However,I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured.”