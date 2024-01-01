Popoola’s large historical sculpture for Oba Elegushi

By Prisca Sam-Duru

A magnificent sculptural piece of a lion showcasing a fusion of royalty, culture, history, and creativity was recently presented to Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Kusenla 111 of Ikate Kingdom, in his palace in Lekki, Lagos by sculptor and environmental artist, Dotun Popoola.

The giant lion sculpture, 14-ft long, 8.5-ft high, and 4-ft broad weighing 300kg, encapsulates history, culture, royalty, elegance, luxury, and sustainability. The work, created with scrap metals, mild steel, aluminum, bronze, automobile parts, and auto-based pigment, took the artist more than two years to finish.

The process of creating the piece, according to Popoola, began with a chance meeting with the monarch in 2021. Seeing a piece Popoola crafted for his friend and brother, Dr. Olaolu Mudashiru, the king requested that two giant lions be crafted for his palace. Next, he went on to research the history of Ikate kingdom.

“At my studio, I delved into researching about Ikate Kingdom’s history from the compendium the king provided and interpreted the story through the canvas of a lion. I also consulted ‘The Evolution of Ikate Kingdom’, a book authored by Prof. Habeeb Sanni, Dr. Bashir Animashaun, and Dr. Olawale Lawal, which establishes the royal lineage dating back to 1632.

“I deduced from the book that Ikate Kingdom’s strength and courage are symbolised by the lion despite various mythological descriptions. The kingdom proudly declares, ‘A ti de ade kinihun’, which means ‘we have been enthroned with the crown of the lion.

“He commissioned me to deliver two pieces of lion sculptures. This first one reflects his fierce, bold personality while the second one will be a sitting lion and reflects his calm royal mien. The work is laced with icons, symbols, forms, and colours. I feel so glad that he liked what I produced at the end of the day.”

Describing the work as symbolic, Popoola stated, “If there’s going to be any ornamentation to the throne of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, it wouldn’t be an insignia of leopard, tiger or cheetah but that of a lion. So, if the strength of the current king is to be historically documented, it must be related to the story of a lion. His fierce and decisive personality and temperament must form the nucleus of the story. In some other African thrones, their stories are encapsulated in other parts of animals.”

He disclosed further that “The piece was properly finished with anti-rust, clear coats and garnished with Ultraviolet (UV) protection. These precautions were taken because I am aware that the area is close to the sea and we have acid rain and salt water. So, the work is preserved against the vagaries of the climate associated with the ecosystems. It is glossy and sealed to avoid yearly maintenance and It can remain like that for the next two to three years.”

On the dominant yellow colour to the art piece, Popoola explained, “This is because most African lions have golden yellow colour on their body. So, it is a movement towards naturalism. The sculpture epitomizes scrap with luxury and this is the impression that I’m creating in the minds of the people about my work.”

Receiving the magnificent sculptural piece at his palace, Oba Saheed Elegushi, who was visibly excited, said “Dotun Popoola’s artistic prowess is undeniable, and I must express my admiration for the exquisite masterpiece that has emerged from his gifted hands.

“It is, for this reason, I commissioned him to create lions symbolising my ancestral strength and persona. I could not have fathomed the depth to which he would elevate the concept. The resulting sculpture stands not merely as a representation of the regal lion but as a compendium of the rich history of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.”

The stunning sculpture would be transformed into a luxury coffee table book, which would reflect the analysis of forms and content in the sculpture and also give a creative visual insight into the history of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.