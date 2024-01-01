Police kill two gang members over death of personnel in Anambra, rescue victim

Police in Anambra said they have neutralised two members of a gang that killed two police personnel on December 29, 2023.

CP Aderemi Adeoye, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday, said the gang members were neutralised during a raid of their camp in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area on Sunday.

Adeoye said a 51-year-old kidnap victim was rescued in the process, and a Lexus Jeep was recovered.

He said other items recovered were four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two pump actions, and 16 live cartridges.

He said the IEDs had been defused.

Adeoye said the manhunt for the assailants and every criminal element in the state would continue.

He restated the determination of the command in Anambra to ensure all security. He urged residents and holidaymakers in the state to go on with their lawful activities without fear. (NAN)