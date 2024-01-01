Plateau killings: Again, gunmen attack  another community, kill father, son

•As Service chiefs, Matawale visit attacked communities

•SERAP writes ICC, seeks justice for victims

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least two persons were killed in another attack by assailants in Durbi village of Shere district, Jos East local government area, late Saturday night.

This is coming barely a week after over 200 people were killed by marauding gunmen in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas on Christmas eve.

The latest killings came hours before the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle led service chiefs and Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, to the attacked communities yesterday.

This came as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, also yesterday, urged Mr Karim A. A. Khan, KC, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court, ICC, to urgently issue a formal preventative statement in relation to the ongoing violence, unlawful killings, crimes against children and other violations of international law in Plateau State.

On the fresh killing, the Transition Implementation Committee chairman, Markus Nyam, who confirmed it, revealed that the attackers invaded the village on Saturday night and killed a father and his son.

He also said the efforts of the vigilantes in the community who engaged the assailants resulted in the death of one of the attackers as others fled.

The Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven personnel also responded to the community’s distress call, preventing the attackers from causing more damage.

Service chiefs, Matawale visit attacked communities

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, as well as Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, visited the affaceted communities in Plateau State yesterday to assure the people of government’s protection and support.

The visit of the service chiefs to the scene of the attack is coming a day after the Senate summoned them, following a motion of urgent importance moved by Senator Diket Plang, (APC, Plateau Central), over the killings.

Apart from the military heads, the Red Chamber also invited the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The gunmen had stormed Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos areas of the Plateau State burning houses and shooting residents.

The following day, the Chairman of Community Peace Observers in the Bokkos Local Government Area, Mallaig, said over 150 people were killed in the attacks while more than 10,000 people were displaced in the LGA alone.

President Bola Tinubu while condemning the attack ordered a manhunt for the killers.

Vice President Kashim Shettima during his visit to the affected communities, also assured that the government would not rest on its oars until victims of the gruesome attacks get justice.

SERAP writes ICC, seeks justice for victims

Similarly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, yesterdat has written Mr Karim A. A. Khan, KC, Prosecutor, International Criminal Court, ICC, asking him to urgently issue a formal preventative statement in relation to the ongoing violence, unlawful killings, crimes against children and other violations of international law in Plateau State of Nigeria.

It also urged Khan to undertake preliminary examination into the situation in Plateau State and open an investigation or extend any current investigations to cover the ongoing situation in the state.

SERAP urged him “to visit Plateau State to show the commitment by your office to deliver meaningful accountability and justice for the victims of the Plateau attacks and deploy resources from the Trust Fund that your office has established in order to ensure access of victims to effective remedies, including reparations.”

In the letter dated December 30, 2023, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your urgent intervention would reassure victims and their families that they would receive effective remedies including reparations.

“It would serve to deter further violations and address the prevailing culture of impunity for such crimes across the country. It is the impunity of perpetrators and their sponsors that continues to fuel these human rights crimes.

“There is a reasonable basis to believe that crimes under international law and within the jurisdiction of the ICC have been committed in the ongoing violence in Plateau State.

“These allegations are also sufficiently grave to warrant a formal statement and preliminary examination by your office.

“Your intervention in the situation in Plateau State would demonstrate your oft-repeated promise to strengthen the rule of law at the international level to the benefit of everyone.”