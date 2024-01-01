New Year: UAE Consul General lists achievements in 2023

By Prince Okafor

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in Lagos, Dr. Abdulla Almandoos, has solidified and amplified the partnership between the UAE and Nigeria in the last one year.

One of his achievements in 2023 according to Vanguard’s findings was the inauguration of the Dubai Chamber in Lagos, a testament to the burgeoning economic ties between the UAE and Nigeria.

In a statement obtained from the consulate’s, Public Relations Officer, Akhidenor Ernest, he stated that the milestone not only fosters stronger trade connections but also serves as a platform to catalyze business collaborations, providing new vistas for investment and trade for both nations.

According to him, “Ahead of Cop 28, the consulate, under Dr. Almandoos’ adept guidance, was strategic in forming the Africa-Gulf Climate Investment Alliance (AGCIP). This strategic alliance underscores the UAE’s global commitment to climate action by fostering sustainable investments across Africa and the Gulf region.

“AGCIP is a beacon of environmental sustainability, steering projects aimed at combating climate change and promoting green initiatives.”

Further bolstering economic alliances, he stated that the consulate facilitated several meetings, such as engaging with the Commissioner of Trade and Investment in Ogun State.

“This diplomatic outreach showcased the UAE’s interest in fostering regional economic collaborations, laying the groundwork for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

“Moreover, the Consulate played a pivotal role in supporting the Dubai World Trade Centre’s organization of Gitex Global, Expand North Star, Nigeria, held in Lagos in collaboration.

“The assistance provided was instrumental in furthering technological exchange and fostering innovation, strengthening the ties between the UAE’s leading technological advancements and Nigeria’s burgeoning tech landscape.

“Further reinforcing economic alliances, the consulate facilitated high-level discussions, including a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“This landmark agreement signifies a deepening of financial ties, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange in capital markets, thereby fostering mutual growth and prosperity,” Ernest added.

He added that Noor Dubai’s expressed interest in Lagos State marks a significant step in the involvement of UAE organizations in Nigeria’s developmental landscape. With Noor Dubai’s focus on healthcare and social development, its initiatives align seamlessly with Lagos State’s goals, promising substantial positive impacts on the community’s well-being.

“The Consulate General also demonstrated a commitment to promoting the UAE efforts in Nigeria, Africa and Globally by publishing nearly 50 economic bulletins. These bulletins served as indispensable resources, offering insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and economic analyses, empowering businesses and investors in both nations.

“Under Almandoos’ astute leadership, the Consulate General of the UAE in Lagos has forged formidable partnerships and advanced sustainable development goals.

“The achievements in 2023 not only signify the consulate’s dedication to bilateral relations but also lay a robust foundation for continued collaboration, fostering prosperity and growth between the UAE and Nigeria in the years ahead,” he added.