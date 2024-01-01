Let’s work together for Nigeria’s stability, progress — Tinubu urges Atiku, Obi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rallied the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, to join him in working together to ensure Nigeria’s stability and progress in 2024.

Tinubu stated that for Nigeria to yield good benefits in the new year, everyone must play a part individually and collectively, adding that the election is over.

He stated this in his New Year national broadcast on Monday.

His words: “For the new year to yield all its good benefits to us as individuals and collectively as a people, we must be prepared to play our part.

“The job of building a prosperous nation is not the job of the president, governors, ministers, lawmakers, and government officials alone. Our destinies are connected as members of this household of Nigeria. Our language, creed, ethnicity, and religious beliefs, even when they are not the same should never make us work at cross purposes.

“In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. Election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.

“We must let the light each of us carries—men and women, young and old—shine bright and brighter to illuminate our path to a glorious dawn.”

Vanguard News