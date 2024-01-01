Killings: Only restructuring can stop barbaric bloodbath, Clark writes Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Edwin Clark, has written President Bola Tinubu, asking him to treat as a matter of priority in the new year, the restructuring of Nigeria as the only way to stop what he described as barbaric bloodbath such as the recent killings in Plateau State.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja , Clark said it had become imperative for the President to restructure the country, especially considering that the President had always been an advocate of the principle of restructuring, even before he became a senator and governor of Lagos State.

According to him, Tinubu during his time, passionately advocated a sovereign national conference, which is even more inclusive than the current restructuring they are demanding for Nigeria.

He also stressed that the pursuit of restructuring would be one of his most enduring legacies when he leaves office.

Clark, who is also leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, said it was wrong for anyone to describe the situation in Plateau State as a battle or war between two communities or inter communal war, adding that it was a one-sided attack on innocent indigenes of the Plateau communities to seize their lands.

Clark’s letter read: “Firstly, Mr President, I want to extend my warmest wishes for a very happy New year. I pray that the Almighty God grants you good health and the strength to lead our country with even greater courage and wisdom as we enter the New year on the 1st of January 2024.

“Secondly, I would also like to express my heartfelt sympathy on the senseless and barbaric killings in plateau state. It is not only an attack on the people of Plateau, but also an attack on our President and the entire nation of Nigeria.

‘’I respectfully advise Your Excellency to take decisive action in order to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. As suggested by others, it would be beneficial to set up a powerful commission of inquiry consisting of responsible patriotic and loyal citizens, including senior retired officers of the armed forces.

‘’This commission should conduct a thorough investigation into the killings of innocent citizens and the destruction of properties particularly in Plateau State.

“Nigerians are eager to know whether these bandits are operating within Nigeria or if they are from outside the country. It is also important to uncover any involvement, of the army in this tragic incident. The findings of the commission should be handled with precision, and the recommendations should be implemented without hesitation.”