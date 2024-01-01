2023: INEC Chair should have resigned over conduct of elections – Varsity Don

Yakubu

A professor of political science at Nasarawa State University, Jideofor Adibe, says the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, should have resigned over the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The varsity don stated that the criticism from local bodies and foreign observers was enough for the INEC chair to step aside, adding that ‘his life doesn’t need to depend on it.’

He made this known during an appearance on Channels Television’s end-of-year programme, “2023: Year Of Transition.”

His words: “I think I have said this several times, even in 2019. INEC cannot deliver anything now because it has a legitimacy crisis.

“The first thing that should have been done is for Professor Mahmood to go. In climes where honour means anything, even if you feel you have done your best, to the extent that international and local observers have condemned and heavily criticised the conduct of the election, the best thing you should do is to step aside. His life does not need to depend on it.

“You step aside for the sake of the integrity of that institution. And for as long as it remains, I don’t think anybody will think they can get anything from INEC.”

He also faulted the FG’s decision to commend INEC for the conduct of the election, stating that “it doesn’t give room for further electoral reforms.