Zamfara Hajj Commission refunds N747m to 504 Hajj depositors

The Zamfara Hajj Commission has commenced the refund of N747 million to 504 people who deposited their money for Hajj between 2019 and 2023.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Musa Mallaha, stated this at a press briefing in Gusau on Saturday.

He said that Gov. Dauda Lawal has approved the release of N218 million each month for payment of the money in instalments from December to February.

Mallaha said that the commission would top up N92 million to the amount approved by the governor for the refund.

“The governor has approved the refund of N747 million to the beneficiaries in three instalments between Dec. 2023 and Feb. 2024.

“As I am speaking to you now, the governor has already released N218 million for December as the first instalment.

“The money has already been remitted to the commission’s account”, he said.

He said the money would be added to the N92 million in the commission’s account before disbursing to the beneficiaries.

“We would give priority to those among the beneficiaries that indicated interest in performing 2024 Hajj exercise, particularly those that deposited some amount with the commission,” Mallaha added.

The chairman pledged to ensure transparency and accountability in carrying out the exercise and appreciated the governor for his support to the commission.