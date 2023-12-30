Yuletide: Group donates to Bethesda Home for the Blind

In the spirit of the season and in a conscious effort to put smiles on the faces of indigent people in Festac community a humanitarian organisation, the Prestige Elite Club of Nigeria recently donated cash and Items worth N1,000,000 to Bethesda Home for the Blind in Lagos during its annual Thanksgiving service.

The group also fed over 450 indigent people in festac area of Lagos on the 25th of December 2023.

Speaking at the annual Thanksgiving, the President of the Prestige Elite Club of Nigeria, Prestige Benjamin Nkemkah, who was represented by the vice president Ukhun Ehidiamen Anthony said “That in line with the association’s vision to be one of the foremost humanitarian groups in Nigeria, West Africa and the World at large, “we have continued to reach out to indigent people in our community.”

Recounting some of the projects embarked on by the association to service humanity in the last 12 months, Nkemkah disclosed that the association built a set of soap-making equipment worth N600,000 in preparation for Community Empowerment Outreach to begin in 2024.

“During the Easter day celebration, we donated Items worth N400,000 to Agnus Dei Orphanage Okota.

“As part of our commitment to touch lives positively today as we celebrate our annual Thanksgiving and Party with Bethesda Home for the Blind, we are also donating Cash and Items worth N1,000,000.

“We also embarked on feeding the needy on the 25th of December 2023. Where we shared over 450 packs of food estimated cost of N500,000,” he added

Appreciating the patrons of the association, for their support, the chairperson Organising Committee for the event, Prestige Maureen Anyanwu said: “We thank our beloved Patrons who have been our rock and pillar guiding the Prestige Elite Club to Greater Heights for standing by us these past years.

The highlight of the annual Thanksgiving was the presentation of Meritorious Award to Pioneering Executives of the association for setting the club on a good footing.

Some of the members who received awards are Prestige Jude Aduba, ex-president, Prestige Jones Opara, ex-vice President, Prestige Sunny Ubah, ex-general Secretary, Prestige Anthony Ukhun, ex-project and Welfare Director, Prestige Denis Nwosu, ex-Financial Secretary, Prestige Shimobi Cosmas, ex-Treasurer and Prestige Fabian Nzegbuna, ex-Public Relation officer.