Yuletide: Gov Idris tasks Christians on selflessness, sacrifice

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris has called on Christians in the state to make sacrifices for the nation and adopt selfless service for greater Kebbi and Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, in a statement urged Christians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ which are love, trust, brotherhood and selfless services to the nation.

Idris added that an atmosphere of peace is required to exist which has been provided by the government for all Christians to celebrate without any hindrance.

Speaking further, he said people of Kebbi state have been enjoined to, regardless of religion and tribes, work selflessly for “greater development of our nation and to live together in peace and harmony as the only thing that can unify the country.”

Running down the achievements of the new government, he stated that the people of the state are witnessing rapid developments in terms of infrastructure and a lot is still being done to defeat banditry in the state.

While congratulating Christains faithful on the occasion of Christmas, he assured of the government’s unwavering commitment to the security and economic well-being of the people of both Muslims and Christians as he will spread love amongst the citizens in the state.