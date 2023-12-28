Yuletide: Foundation fetes monarchs, elders, others

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

In his customary endeavour to bring joy to all and sundry during the festive seasons, Double Chief Wilson Brume Ejeben, the CEO of Wilson Ejeben Foundation, continued this tradition as he distributed rice, rams, goats, wrappers, and cash worth several thousands of Naira, to Monarchs, Elders, and others.

He is spreading happiness in the spirit of the Yuletide celebrations.

The recipients, spanning across Udu, Ughievwen and other Kingdoms, expressed their gratitude to the Isio of Udu and Bobaselu of Ugbo Kingdoms for the heartwarming gesture.

They offered prayers for Chief Wilson Brume Ejeben’s long life and prosperity.

The CEO of Wilson Ejeben Foundation who was present during the distribution emphasized that these annual giveaways have become a cherished tradition.

The Philanthropist expressed his joy in giving back to society.