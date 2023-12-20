Yuletide: FG orders commencement of free train services Dec 21

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a bid to ensure a smooth and seamless holiday season for Nigerians, the Federal Government, FG, has given a directive for the commencement of free train services during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Vanguard reports that this move aims to alleviate the financial burden on citizens traveling and enable them to spend quality time with their loved ones.

The announcement was made by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, in a statement, on Wednesday night, in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “In line with Mr. President’s directive, the General Public may note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will commence free train service on its entire Passengers’ services from Thursday 21st December 2023 to Thursday 4th January 2024, both days inclusive.

“Passengers are advised to obtain their free tickets via the online e-ticketing platforms only. Tickets will not be issued at any of the Corporation’s Train Stations.

“Please note that no commuter will be allowed to board the train without a ticket. We enjoined commuters to be orderly, obey security personnel and the laid down boarding instructions of the NRC and those of its officials while at the station and on-board the trains.”